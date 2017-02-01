Mike Fowler Day declared in Howard County

January 31, 2017 is now known as Mike Fowler Day in Howard County, Maryland.

Fowler worked for BGE for nearly 40 years. Working his way up the ranks, he helped and served the people of Howard County countless times.

Tuesday, the county executive gave him quite the surprise.

"Therefore I, Allan Y. Kittleman, County Executive of Howard County, Maryland do hearby proclaim --and I will tell you this is my dad's birthday, he's now passed, but he would have been 91, so you're gonna share this day with my dad --January 31, 2017 as Mike Fowler Day in Howard County, Maryland," Kittleman said.

This special ceremony took place at BGE's Emergency Response and Safety Grants event. They awarded $302,000 to 64 nonprofit emergency response and public safety agencies.

