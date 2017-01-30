Man killed in crash involving car that fled from police in Howard County

A Halethorpe man was killed Monday morning after the car he was driving was hit by another car that had fled from a Maryland state trooper, who attempted to stop it for speeding, state police said.

Police said Biik Chong, 26, died in the crash that happened just after 1 a.m. on Route 103, just east of Route 1.

Chong was turning out of a fast food restaurant parking lot onto westbound 103, when he was struck in the driver's door by a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Natalia Diaz-Valle, 18. Diaz-Valle had failed to stop at a red light, police said.

Chong was pronounced dead after being transported to Shock Trauma. The passenger in his car, Lian M. Kung, 44, also of Halethorpe, is being treated for injuries at Shock Trauma.

Both Diaz-Valle and her passenger, Philip L. Dorsey, 21, were also taken to Shock Trauma, where they were treated and released.

Police said the accident happened after a state trooper was monitoring traffic in the area of eastbound Route 100 near Snowden River Parkway, when he tried to stop Diaz-Valle's car for going 70 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.

Diaz-Valle accelerated and quickly took the exit for Route 103.

Within seconds, the trooper lost sight of her car, then came upon the crash scene, state police said.

Charges are pending, and the investigation is continuing.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

JESSUP, Md. -