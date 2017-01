COLUMBIA, Md. - Howard High School's head football coach, Bruce Strunk, resigned Thursday, the team tweeted.

From Coach Strunk: pic.twitter.com/zjFAhAX6oE — Howard High Football (@HowardLionsFB) January 19, 2017

Strunk resigned after nine years on the job. During his time there, the team racked up 73 wins, three consecutive regional and county titles and a trip to the finals.

In his resignation letter, Strunk said he has had a "wonderful experience leading a great group of young men from the best community in Howard County."

"Over the past 3 years, I have endured a great amount of stress due to my inability to stick to my principles and frankly, I am tired," he said. "I see a great future for this program and will always support our young men as a teacher, mentor and as someone who cares."

