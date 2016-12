The message from state and local leaders Tuesday in Howard County was to stand up and speak up.

The Howard County Community College was packed as parents, educators and student came to talk about the recent racist attacks on social media that have popped up in several Howard County schools.

RELATED: Howard County schools investigating racially charged social media post

Congressman Elijah Cummings joined the community to listen to concerns from a very diverse crowd. Organizers hope the night of #SpeakUpHoward is just the beginning of the conversation.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.