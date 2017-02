HOWARD COUNTY, Md. - Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman will announce his plans for Columbia Gateway Tuesday.

Economic development officials, property owners, and businesses will gather at the Universities Space Research Association to discuss the future of Howard County's largest business park.

Columbia Gateway is located at the intersection of I-95 and Rt. 175, midway between Washington and Baltimore.

It’s home to more than 400 businesses and has a total of 26,000 employees.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m.

