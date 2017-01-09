ELLICOTT CITY - Charlotte Zaremba was laid to rest at Glen Mar United Methodist Church Saturday.

Dozens of community members gathered in Ellicott City to pay their respects to Zaremba.

Family and friends say the 16-year-old was an animal lover, good student and friend.

RELATED:Funeral planned for girl killed in Howard County triple shooting

According to Howard County Police, Zaremba was shot and killed by Sean Crizer on New Year’s Day.

The 15-year-old also reportedly shot Zaremba's mother before turning the gun on himself.

Crizer died at Shock Trauma Tuesday.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android