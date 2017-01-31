Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks studying tick control strategies

The Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks (DRP) announced Tuesday it started a study to evaluate integrated tick control strategies.

Officials will be focused on single-family homes located adjacent to large public lands in Howard County. They will test the single and combined effects of rodent bait boxes, deer treatment feeders in county parks only and natural sprays in residential neighborhoods and parks.

The study is part of a five-year, area-wide Integrated Tick Management Project of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS), according to a press release. DRP is also collaborating with the USDA-ARS and the University of Maryland (UMD).

The Howard County DRP said this will be the first stud of it's kind to be performed in Maryland.