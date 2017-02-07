Howard Co. Council votes in favor of sanctuary bill

The vote is in. Howard County Council members voted 3 to 2 in favor of CB9, the controversial sanctuary bill that caused hours of testimony from the community in January. It was a packed house again Monday night, with people on both sides of the issue. Now they're waiting to see what County Executive Allan Kittleman will do next.

Mark Kay Sigaty's "yes" vote was the one that moved the needle closer toward Howard County becoming a sanctuary area. There was an audible gasp as she voted.

The bill's co-sponsor, Jennifer Terrasa said, "I'm honored that the council is standing on the right side of history today."

But not everyone was on board with the decision.

Councilmen Greg Fox and Jon Weinstein were the no votes. Co-sponor Calvin Ball and Terrasa were the other two yes votes.

"It should've never passed, it's illegal," said Eugene Daley, a county resident. "It's against the law and I don't know any of these people who are illegally coming in here to be accepted by the citizens who earn their own security."

"Cautiously optimistic, we'll say that," said Lynn Schenning. "We'll see where it goes from here if any of the county council people change their stance anything can happen but at this point, I'm cautiously optimistic."

Just moments after the vote came down, a student and her teacher cried and hugged each other.

"This means so much for my amazing students who I love and who deserve the best of this world and who work so hard and they're going to be, and they are amazing members of our community," said teacher Erica Chavarria.

Her student Jennifer Benavides could barely hold back her tears. "Just to know it was voted yes, no matter what the outcome is later on, the fact that it was voted yes it means that I mattered."

Others, wary of a veto, are ready to keep fighting.

"We know that there may still be more work ahead of us, but were encouraged by what we heard tonight," said Mary Kay Kanahan,

Although CB9 did pass, it's expected that County Executive Kittleman will veto the bill.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

Howard County -