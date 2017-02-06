Howard County Council to vote on sanctuary designation

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. - The Howard County Council is set to vote Monday on whether or not to make the district a sanctuary jurisdiction.

If the bill is approved, it would give certain protections to illegal immigrants.

County Executive Allen Kittleman has already said he would veto the bill if it passes. The measure would mean police wouldn't be allowed to ask people about their immigration status unless they were under a criminal investigation.

Supporters of the bill say it'll help maintain diversity in Howard County, and would ease the fears of immigrants who are worried about their future under President Trump's administration.

Kittleman argues the bill won't prevent illegal immigrants from being deported and could put the county's federal funding in jeopardy.

In his first few days in office, the President signed an executive order to withhold federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android