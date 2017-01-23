Heavy rain, strong winds leave behind fallen trees and damaged houses in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. - People who live on one cul-de-sac in Columbia say hearing the falling trees sounded like a jet engine.

"Oh it was loud. When that big tree came down, it just rumbled and I was looking out my window and bam," Doug Steinel, one neighbor, said.

Huge trees sliced through neighbors' homes because of Monday's heavy rains and strong winds.

"It blew a limb off and by bad luck it came down like this like a spear. It went into my shower," Steinel said, describing the damage to his home.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Still, even the Maryland Transportation Authority wanted to make sure people, especially drivers were aware of the conditions.

"It doesn't matter how much experience you have as a driver, it can throw you off course. The best thing you is to just keep your speeds down, use caution," Tamory Winfield, the public information officer for the MDTA, said.

Several bridges had wind restrictions for most of the day.

"The winds, when they're going across the bridge, can take control of that vehicle so no matter what the driver would do in that point in time, it could end in a very dangerous situation," Winfield said.

Doug says despite the damage, it could've been a lot worse.

"But that's we buy insurance right? And so wow, I've already talked to my insurance company and everything is going alright," he said.

He says he's thankful his roof is his biggest problem.

"We're lucky. I think we're lucky. You can always repair the roof and the house, but your body that's different," Steinel said.

The MDTA has limited wind restrictions on both the key and bay bridges until tonight -- depending on the weather.

