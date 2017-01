Ellicott City toy store damaged in floods to reopen

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - Storm troopers and other Star Wars characters will help kick off the opening of All Time Toys in Ellicott City Friday.

Owner Jason Barnes started the human chain rescue team during the floods last July.

RELATED: More than $25K raised for business owner who helped rescue woman from Ellicott City floods

The toy store will celebrate its grand reopening at 11 a.m. Saturday.

