ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - Police say a 20-year-old man has died after a canoe tipped over in a Howard County pond.

Police tell local news media outlets that officials were called to the scene Monday and found Nicholas Bartko on the side of the pond. Police say they believe Bartko was canoeing with a friend, who pulled him to the side of the pond after it tipped over.

Bartko was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.