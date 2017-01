One person died in a Glenwood house fire Wednesday afternoon, Howard County Fire and EMS officials said.

The fire happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Glenwood Springs Drive.

The victim was found in the basement.

Howard County Police are investigating.

.@HCDFRS on scene of fire in Glenwood, police investigating per standard procedure when there is a fatality, will update w/ info when avail. — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) January 18, 2017

