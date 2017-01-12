Students, parents fight to save swimming from Harford County budget cuts
11:53 PM, Jan 11, 2017
For some families in Harford County, swimming is a sport that can't be cut.
Wednesday they protested before a Harford County Board of Education meeting. They're worried swimming programs will be cut after funding for maintenance at three pools or coaches' stipends were omitted from the proposed 2017-2018 school budget.
"They targeted swimming for a while," parent Ray Hruz said. "Every sport has a budget, every sport has repairs. In our opinion, they should be making cutbacks across the board, rather than eliminating one sport."
Battling the Board is nothing new for parents in Harford County. Last year, parents and students protested over the pay to play police where families have to pay $100 for athletics or drama programs.