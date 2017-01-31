Several MD residents support President Trump's immigration order

Thousands of protesters flooded BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Sunday in opposition to President Trump's immigration order, limiting immigration for refugees and those from seven predominately Muslim countries. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are worried about the fallout, but several Maryland resident support the president's order, saying the measures help protect the country.

"President Trump is trying to get the us straightened out and get America straightened out so that we won't have anymore terrible terrorist attacks," said Barbara Smith.

Monday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the president's focus is securing the borders and the nation-- something that he campaigned on and is now delivering to the American people.

"We are trying to protect the Americans who are in this country now we have to start someplace and for these people who are saying he's against the Muslim religion, he's not against the Muslim religion," Sal Sarcone said.

As the specifics of the order are ironed out, some Marylanders are worried it may be going too far.

"I think we have to vet people that come into the country, I don't think we need to prevent a whole religion or whole class of people from coming into the country," said Don Reynolds.

Proponents of the plan say America is accessible if entered by the book.

"I'm actually for it I feel like if anyone comes to the us they should come in legally and with a visa," Smith said.

The order bands Syrian refugees indefinitely and includes a 120 day stop on all other refugees. It also issues a 90 day ban on nearly all travelers from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Sudan and Libya.