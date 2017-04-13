Harford County Fire officals urge caution when donating

Harford County Fire officials are urging residents to send donations directly to their local fire department instead of through a third party organization.

The warning comes after someone reported receiving a letter in the mail from a group called the "Volunteer Firefighter Alliance, Inc." based in Topeka, KS.

Harford County Fire officials took to Facebook saying that they can't verify the validity of the organization, and "strongly suggest you steer your donations to your local department."

"If you receive a letter like this in the mail it doesn't support any volunteer fire/ems department/company in Harford County," the post said.

"Here we go again. If you receive a letter like this in the mail it doesn't support any volunteer fire/ems department/company in Harford County. We can't verify the validity of the organization but we strongly suggest you steer your donations to your local department. If you ever receive any mailings for donations from anyone other than your local department please make sure to call them or inbox us so we pass it along and share it to warn others just like this good citizen did. This letter came from the Jarrettsville area. It's even made to look like a bill with a due date.Remember...the VFCs in Harford also don't solicit by phone at all. Any questions about donations and the processes here in Harford Co please ask and we will put you in touch with the right people. Please share to get the word around."

To donate to the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association, visit their website.