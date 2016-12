ABERDEEN, Md. - Aberdeen Police are asking for the public’s help find a 34-year-old man with a mental disability.

Police said Robert Beran, of Aberdeen was last seen November 7 leaving a hospital in Baltimore County.

He is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet two inches tall and weighs 270 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.