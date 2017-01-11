Harford County parents upset over students going to school in icy conditions

DARLINGTON, Md. - Parents lit up social media Wednesday morning, upset about Harford County School District not calling for a delay when there were icy roads.

"I was very concerned about her going out, I was very concerned about my grandson going out at 8:10 it was running late for him though too," Grandmother Peggy Beckwith said.

Her granddaughter is a 15-year-old special needs student, and her grandson is 9-years-old. She watches them get on the bus every morning from her porch.

"I didn't even send him down the driveway because it was so icy, I made him go through the grass because I thought they're not going to fall as easy in the grass as they will on that driveway," Beckwith said.

Other parents had trouble getting to work and getting their kids to school, several accidents blocked roads in Harford County.

Complaints flooded in on ABC2's Facebook Page.

"She tried going straight, the bus went the other way, she was coming off I think 155, onto bullyrock or something and she said she went right up on the curb," Mother of two Jennifer Henderson said.

Her mother is a bus driver for Harford County schools, and said there were no kids on the bus at the time. She added her mother's bus driver friends on Facebook had the same trouble Wednesday morning.

Charlie Gischlar with the State Highway Administration said they salted the roads Tuesday night, but freezing rain washed it away. He added Carroll County and the Hereford Zone had icy conditions as well.

Harford County Public Schools issued this statement in response: