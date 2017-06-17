Local couple running for 24-hours non-stop to raise money and awareness for addiction treatment

BEL AIR, MD - For Ashley and Brian Carr, the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail is a special place.

"Brian actually proposed to me on this trail, about 2.5 miles down the trail,” Ashley said.

The couple will be back on familiar pavement this weekend. Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, the Carr's will be running non-stop for 24-hours.

"We're looking to cover anywhere between like 70 and 90 miles,” said Brian. “Maybe 100 if we can get there."



The duo says they will mainly be running, but plan to walk some, and stop to eat and drink so they can keep the stamina up to both finish the distance.

It's not a race, and there's no trophy, just a personal challenge to get people talking about addiction.

"Like a lot of people do, I started off abusing pain medication, opioid pain medication which eventually turned into IV heroin use," said Ashley.

"Into high school and to college I started searching other drugs, I wound up using heroin and cocaine," Brian said.

"It got to a point where I was pretty much on death's doorstep,” Ashley said. “It was pretty much either get clean and change my life or die."

One step at a time, the pair turned their lives around.

They've been sober and healthy now for about 9 years, but know the battle isn't easy. That's why they want to help other addicts get help.

"The purpose of this run is to raise money for Runwell, which is a foundation whose mission is to raise money for scholarship funds to provide alcohol and drug treatment to those who can't afford it," said Ashley.

All of the funds the pair raise will go directly to the scholarship fund at Ashley Addiction Treatment Center.

Hopefully giving someone else the chance to overcome, and showing that recovery and different life is possible.



"I just think it's gonna be a fun day tomorrow with my wife running all day and all night," Brian said.

There are a few ways you can support Ashley and Brian. Click here to donate to their cause. Or head to the Ma & Pa Trail between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday to walk or run with them, or simply cheer the Carr's on.

The couple is running a 250 km stage race in Patagonia this November, and will be fundraising through Runwell until then.