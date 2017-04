State trooper involved in I-95 accident in Havre de Grace

UPDATE: All lanes of I-95 in Harford County have been reopened. Officials say heavy delays remain.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, a crash involving a Maryland State Trooper shut down I-95 northbound at MD-155 in Havre de Grace.

Police say one person was injured, requiring a medevac.

UPDATE: Medevac cleared. SB I-95 traffic released. NB traffic remains held prior to MD 155 (Ex89) for crash response. #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 10, 2017

UPDATE: HaCo NB & SB I-95 traffic will be held prior to MD 155 (Ex89) for medevac. #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 10, 2017