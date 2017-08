The number of overdoses and fatal overdoses in Harford County have already surpassed the totals for last year.

According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, there were 290 total overdoses and 56 lives lost from overdose in 2016.

As of August 21, 2016 there were 298 total overdoses and 59 lives lost.

If you or someone you know is suffering from addition, click here for help.

