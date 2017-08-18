Harford County offers camp to teach kids with special needs how to ride a bike.

All kids want to be able to ride a bike, but not everyone gets the opportunity to do so. For the first time, Harford County is offering a camp that teaches people with disabilities how to ride a bike.

For riders like 12-year-old Scott Jones, he’s always wanted to ride a bike, just like every other kid. The problem is that it was easier said than done.

"For having a child with anxiety and he has a mood disorder, balance has been a big issue for him,” said Scott’s mother, Angie Jones. "I thought this was a perfect program for him and it's been amazing."

That was until Harford County decided to offer the iCan Ride Bike Camp, a program that teaches people with different physical and intellectual challenges how to ride a bike.

"The idea came from the parents,” said Rachel Harbin, the disability coordinator with Harford County. "This is something we've heard parents say that they've wanted riders to participate with their friends and on family bike rides and even getting work."

The program consists of 75-minute long sessions every day over the course of a week. The camp uses adapted bikes with specialized instructional program and a trained staff to help riders gradually progress with riding a bike.

"All kids want to be able to ride a bike. No matter who they are or what their limitations are,” said Jones.

“Whether it's an emotional or physical limitations. Every kid just wants to be like a normal kid and ride a bike. So this program is allowing them to do that and it's just great."