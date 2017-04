Harford County Executive Barry Glassman ordered the county flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar of Edgewood.

De Alencar died Saturday after being wounded when his unit came under enemy fire in Afghanistan.

He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

“The citizens of Harford County honor the ultimate sacrifice by Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar in the defense of our nation and extend our heartfelt sympathy and prayers to his family and friends,” Glassman said in a news release.

The flag will remain at half-staff until sunset on the date of interment.