Harford County family loses everything in Christmas Day fire

PYLESVILLE, Md. - A brutal fire led to heartbreak on Christmas day. A family in Harford County lost their home--and everything else with it.

Most see Christmas as a day where dreams comes true. For one Harford County family, it was a nightmare when a fire ripped through their home--destroying it.

"I am very thankful that it's just material things but some things can't be replaced. I wish I had but others in time will be repurchased," homeowner Darla Smith told ABC2.

Forty firefighters came out to try to save Smith's home, but a kerosene heater explosion made that impossible.

"I walked away, it just went poof and fire shot clean to the ceiling and it shot across. Once the couch caught fire we had to run," Smith said.

Smith, her husband and daughter, were preparing for Christmas Day dinner when the explosion happened. They're now faced with literally picking up the pieces of what's left of their life.

"I think it doesn't matter if it's Christmas Day or any day, it's still devastating," Smith said.

But even the crews who came to help were bothered by the fire's timing.

"The volunteers that showed up were at their houses with their families and left their families to come here just to see a family lose everything," Chief Brandon Watkins of the Norrisville Fire Department told ABC2.

Christmas lights still strung along the Smith home won't be shining anymore. The family lost everything but has been overwhelmed with kindness.

"I cant even comprehend how total strangers come up and offering any type of help putting money in my pockets," said Smith.

Because of this tragic accident, fire officials are sending this message to the community: "Keep everything ventilated, have working smoke detectors and a working co-detector, especially when you have kerosene heaters," said Watkins.

The Smiths are staying with family right now, but thanks to all of the assistance, they're confident they'll be back on their feet soon.

"It's just unbelievable how giving most people are," Smith said.

A family friend has already set up a Go Fund Me page to help the Smiths with expenses and to buy a new home.

Find more information on how to help.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android