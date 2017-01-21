Dense Fog Advisory issued January 21 at 4:53PM EST expiring January 21 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, York
Fundraiser planned to honor 2 Harford County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty
WMAR Staff
11:33 PM, Jan 20, 2017
ABINGDON, Md. - A fundraiser for a police unity tour in honor of two fallen Harford County sheriff's deputies will be held Saturday at True Cycling Studios in Abingdon.
Members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office and others are training to take part in the May tour to honor Mark Logsdon and Patrick Dailey, who were killed in an encounter with an armed suspect last February.
To participate in the ride, they must raise $45,000 by May.
The fundraiser begins at 11 a.m. The $25 fee also includes a free beer tasting by Independent Brewing Company in Bel Air.