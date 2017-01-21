Fundraiser planned to honor 2 Harford County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty

ABINGDON, Md. - A fundraiser for a police unity tour in honor of two fallen Harford County sheriff's deputies will be held Saturday at True Cycling Studios in Abingdon.

Members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office and others are training to take part in the May tour to honor Mark Logsdon and Patrick Dailey, who were killed in an encounter with an armed suspect last February.

To participate in the ride, they must raise $45,000 by May.

The fundraiser begins at 11 a.m. The $25 fee also includes a free beer tasting by Independent Brewing Company in Bel Air.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.