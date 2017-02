Fire crews from Baltimore and Harford Counties are battling two large brush fires.

The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company is assisting the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Department fight fire off Hookers Mill Road. Hookers Mill Road is closed between Laurel Bush Road and Tiffany Trail.

Baltimore County crews and Kingsville crews are also fighting a brush fire in the 1100 block of Sheridale Drive.

There are no reported injuries.