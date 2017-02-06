Feb. 10 declared Day of Remembrance in Harford County for fallen deputies

Harford County will honor two fallen Harford County sheriff's deputies who were killed in the line of duty last year.

County Executive Barry Glassman declared Feb. 10 a Day of Remembrance and ordered all flags in the county to be at half staff.

The day will honor fallen heroes, Sr. Deputy Patrick Dailey and Dfc. Mark Logsdon, marking a year since their death.

The county will observe a moment of silence at noon as Harford's emergency sirens are activated in their honor.

The county's administrative office building in Bel Air will also be illuminated with blue lights throughout the week.

