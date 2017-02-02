Family escapes fire in Harford home

BEL AIR, Md. - A family was able to evacuate their home in Harford County after a fire began overnight Thursday. The State Fire Marshal’s office said occupant Keyetta Wallace fell asleep downstairs around 11:30pm and awoke later to a smoke alarm going off. Finding a fire in the kitchen, she was able to wake up her kids upstairs and leave the home safely. However, she went back into the home to get car keys before driving to a 7-11 on Baltimore Pike to call the fire department. It took 35 firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the fire in the Wakefield Manor Townhomes at 671 S Atwood Rd in Bel Air.

Officials say they believe a working smoke alarm saved the family, however want to stress not to return into a home on fire for anything. The estimated loss of the structure is $30,000 and the contents at $10,000. The family is being assisted by the Red Cross and relatives.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.