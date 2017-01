A deer that had a plastic snack container stuck on his head for more than a week has been freed, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The juvenile deer, nicknamed Jughead, was rescued Saturday night by DNR's Wildlife and Heritage Service staff and set free in Harford County.

The department’s Wildlife Response Team spent more than a week looking for the deer, identifying the normal paths of travel for him and setting up tree stands to look for him.

Once they found Jughead, they tranquilized him, then freed him from the container and released him back into the wild.

DNR said the deer appeared alert and healthy.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.