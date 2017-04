A gofundme page has been started for an Army soldier from Harford County who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Staff Sergeant Mark de Alencar died after being wounded in Afghanistan on April 8th.

The page was started by a family friend to help the Staff Sergeant's wife and five children with a goal of $10,000.

Alencar was a graduate of Joppatowne High school and a member of the Army's Special Forces.

He was 37-years-old.