Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Harford County Friday morning.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at an apartment complex on Denise Drive at Forest Valley Drive in Forest Hill.

Flames were through the roof, but have been contained according to Harford County Fire and EMS officials.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials said a furnace caused the fire.

1/13 1600 blk Denise Dr, forest hill 0537 hours units on location working apartment fire. Units arrived with a 3... https://t.co/ikwWEAmJim — Harford Co Fire/EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) January 13, 2017

