BMW found in Susquehanna River

11:26 PM, Jun 13, 2017

Crews discovered a vehicle in the Susquehanna River near Gene Roberts Park Tuesday evening. According to officials, the vehicle appeared to be unoccupied.

Susquehanna Hose Company divers, Maryland Natural Resources Police, United States Coast Guard and Havre de Grace Police were all on the scene.

The Hose Company said crews will resume dive operations Wednesday morning.

