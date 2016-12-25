Stories that made us smile: April 2016

Freezing Rain Advisory issued December 25 at 2:06PM EST expiring December 26 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, York
A North Harford High School senior experienced the moment of a lifetime when she was voted prom queen by her school community back in April.
Danielle Marino, who has Down Syndrome, was nominated for prom court and crowned as family and friends looked on.
The 18-year-old North Harford Hawks cheerleader became a social media sensation after a photo circulated of her standing next to prom king Zach Fiacco. The photo received hundreds of shares on Facebook and Twitter, and even made Danielle a recognizable figure within the community.