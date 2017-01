HARFORD COUNTY, M.d. - Aldi hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its first Bel Air store.

The event took place Thursday morning.

The first 100 shoppers received a golden ticket that contained an ALDI gift card.

The celebration also included eco-friendly bag giveaways, on-site Produce for a Year Sweepstakes and product sampling.

The new supermarket is located on Baltimore Pike.

