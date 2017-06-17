Active shooter incident cleared at Harford Community College; sheriff reports no shooter present

In the Saturday afternoon press conference, a PIO from the sheriffs' department stated that there is no threat to the campus.

A call came out just before 2 p.m. Saturday after someone at a baseball game on the campus spotted a person with a gun.

Crews arrived to the scene and shut the campus down as a precautionary measure.

After searching the campus for evidence of a shooter or shooting, sheriffs found nothing.

Other buildings on campus will searched before the scene is cleared.

Original story: An active shooter situation has been reported at Harford Community College in Harford County.

The school posted from their Facebook page Saturday afternoon advising those on campus to remain in place and shelter.

Crews are on the campus looking for the shooter.

Harford County Sheriffs' Department has not confirmed a shooter or shots fired at this time. Public is advised to avoid area.

Media update: No confirmation of active shooter or shots fired at HCC. Please avoid area. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) June 17, 2017

This is a developing story, stay with ABC2 News for more updates.