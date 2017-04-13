Aberdeen Proving Ground celebrates 100 years on May 20, and the public is invited to join.

The U.S. Army facility will host two live fire demonstrations, one at 10 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. with separate tickets for each event.

Tickets are free, but required to attend the event. The demonstrations are open to children aged 5 and older.

They must be picked up in-person on April 22 at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each person can receive up to four tickets for one of two demonstrations. Attendees may only attend the demonstration time identified on their ticket.

More information is available on the APG Centennial Live Fire Facebook event page.