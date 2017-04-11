$50 fine for the homeless sparks debate in Aberdeen

Residents in Harford County voiced their concerns about homelessness in Aberdeen Monday night.

Community members said a new proposal that would ban people from living in tents in the woods is not the right way to solve the problem.

According to the ordinance, homeless people would first get a warning and then a $50 fine if the structure isn't taken down within 24 hours.

The City Council will decide if the proposal will pass.

