A little girl set a new state fishing record this summer for catching a very big fish.

Emma Zajdel, 9, caught the 94.6-pound cobia just east of Assateague Island on June 30. The state Department of Natural Resources reported the catch in early July, and said the catch was likely to become a new International Game Fish Association Small Fry World Record for a fish caught by an angler under the age of 10.

Emma told DNR that she thought she'd captured a shark at first. It took her 20 minutes to reel the cobia in, and her father and a friend of his helped to secure it into the fish box on their boat.

The fish was 66.5 inches long. Emma stood at 52 inches when she captured it.

Many congratulations to her!

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.