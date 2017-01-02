Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy continues to recover after shooting

A Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy injured last week in a shooting with a suspect is doing better.

Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan was listed in critical condition Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with suspect James L. Rich, who died at the scene.

The previous evening, Rich had been involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, and Hogan had escorted the woman to the house to retrieve some belongings when Rich shot him, the Sheriff's Office said.

On New Year's Day, Hogan was able to stand up without assistance, the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page.

New Years Day 2017 - Dfc. Hogan was able to stand up with assistance! https://t.co/v97AvEHIXZ — Queen Anne's Sheriff (@QAsheriff) January 2, 2017

