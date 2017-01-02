Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy continues to recover after shooting

WMAR Staff
2:45 PM, Jan 2, 2017
3 hours ago

Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan was able to stand up on his own after being shot in an encounter with a suspect. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/WMARabc2news

WMAR

Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan (Photo courtesy Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy injured last week in a shooting with a suspect is doing better. 

Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan was listed in critical condition Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with suspect James L. Rich, who died at the scene.

The previous evening, Rich had been involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, and Hogan had escorted the woman to the house to retrieve some belongings when Rich shot him, the Sheriff's Office said. 

On New Year's Day, Hogan was able to stand up without assistance, the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page. 

 

RELATED: Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy shoots, kills suspect

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top