Emergency ordinance passed prohibiting nudity in Ocean City

The Ocean City council passed an emergency ordinance Saturday that prohibits public nudity.

The ordinance says “there is no constitutional right for an individual to appear in public nude or in a state of nudity. Whatever personal right one has to be nude or in a state of nudity that right becomes subject to government interest and regulation when one seeks to exercise it in public.”

This comes after a woman advocated to normalize nudity claiming that it is her constitutional right under equal protection to be able to be bare-chested in public.

The Worcester County State’s Attorney is still waiting for the Maryland Attorney General’s Office to make an official decision.

The Ocean City council voted unanimously in favor of the emergency ordinance.