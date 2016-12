It sounded like something straight out of a horror movie.

A brain-eating infection claimed the life of a 19-year-old who went swimming in Cecil County waters while on vacation with her family.

The Cecil County Health Department said the amoeba known as Naegleria fowleri naturally occurs in bodies of fresh, warm water. The infection is contracted when the amoeba enters the human body through the nose and travels to the brain, causing a rare brain infection.

Health officials said the risk of infection is low, but cautioned swimmers against going underwater in fresh water. They said swimmers should hold their noses or wear nose clips if they planned to jump in the water.

