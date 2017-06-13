Special needs students injured in Cecil County bus crash

Three special needs students were taken to the hospital after a driver rear-ended their school bus on Route 40 in Cecil County Tuesday.

Maryland State Police said the school bus was parked on the right shoulder of westbound Pulaski Highway without flashing red signals activated. Matthew Bailey, 30, the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, drove off the road and hit the parked school bus for reasons unknown.

Police said Bailey may have been distracted by a cell phone when he crashed into the bus.

The Cecil County school bus driver, identified as 24-year-old Jennifer Gore of Elkton, was assisting a student aboard the bus at the time of the crash. There were 27 students on board at the time.

The three students, ages 8 to 10 years old, were taken to Union Hospital this morning. All three children were on board the school bus when the crash occurred. The driver of the car was taken to Christiana Hospital, while the school bus driver is fine, police said.

Both lanes of Pulaski Highway were shut down for approximately 45 minutes. One lane is now open while crash cleanup continues, police said.

UPDATE: SCHOOL BUS CRASH blocks WB Rt.40 @ Wilderness Rd. #Elkton #CecilCounty Kids aboard bus. Injuries unknown. pic.twitter.com/rr2ckL8cDW — ABC2 Traffic (@MarylandTraffic) June 13, 2017

Car crashed into a school bus with special needs students stopped on shoulder of Pulaski Hwy. 3 kids transported to hospital. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/wlPnP4KCdg — Cassie Carlisle (@CassieABC2) June 13, 2017