Rescuers search for possible drowning victim

PERRYVILLE, Md. - Rescuers have suspended the search for a man who jumped into the Susquehanna River Tuesday afternoon.

Cecil County EMS spokesman Richard Brooks said the unidentified person jumped off a pier in Perryville around 5 pm. and did not resurface.

Water rescue boats  from the Perryville Veterans Administration, Waterwitch Fire Company and the  Susquehanna Hose Company are assisting in the search. 

Another search involving an car in the river that appeared to be unoccupied has also been suspended for the night. 

 

