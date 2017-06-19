Law enforcement agencies honor Sgt. Eric Houck

5:10 PM, Jun 19, 2017
Several law enforcement agencies formed a line of honor for Sergeant Eric Houck, a Baltimore County solider who was killed in Afghanistan.

Several law enforcement agencies formed a line of honor for Sergeant Eric Houck, a Baltimore County solider who was killed in Afghanistan. 

A motorcade escorted Sgt. Houck from Dover Air Force base to Schimunek Funeral Home in Bel Air Saturday morning. 

State police, Cecil County Sheriff's Deputies, Perryville Police and MDTA Police were on hand to honor Sgt. Houck at the JFK barracks in Perryville, Maryland. 

Sgt. Houck was one of three soldiers killed in Afghanistan on June 10. 

