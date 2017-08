CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. (WMAR) - The passenger of a Jeep died on Sunday after the driver hit an embankment, causing the car to flip over six times.

Nathaniel Duff was on Bethel Church Road Sunday morning when he drove his Jeep Liberty off the westbound side of the road, and hit an embankment.

The Jeep flipped over at least six times. While the car was rolling over, the front passenger, Zachary Hemling, 27, was ejected from the Jeep and died on the scene.

The driver, Duff, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the North East barrack at 410-996-7800.