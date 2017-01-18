Amazon plans to open facility in Cecil County

Amazon is announcing plans to open a facility in North East, Maryland.

The company made the announcement Tuesday for the 1.2-million-square-foot fulfillment center.

Amazon now employs more than 3,000 associates at its fulfillment and sortation centers in Baltimore and plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility.

Employees at the North East fulfillment center in Cecil County will pick, pack and ship larger items such as big-screen televisions, kayaks and patio furniture.

"We're excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in North East, creating hundreds of full-time jobs that offer wages 30 percent higher than traditional retail stores and include comprehensive benefits on day one, bonuses and stock awards," Akash Chauhan, Amazon's vice president of North America operations said in a news release. "Maryland has an incredible workforce, and we are so happy to have this opportunity to expand in the state to serve customers."



ABC2 News contributed to this report.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -