Woman dies in crash on Route 140 in Carroll County

A 20-year-old woman died in a crash on Route 140 at Tyrone Road Monday morning.

On Dec. 19th at 11:17 a.m., two cars were traveling southbound on Route 140. The driver of a 2005 Volkswagen Beetle, identified as 20-year-old Alyssa Bowen, slowed or stopped to make left turn onto Tyrone Road when she was hit from behind by 18-year-old Karly Livermore, both of Westminster.

Both cars ended up in the intersection of the northbound side of the road, according to Maryland State Police.

Bowen was taken to Shock Trauma, where she later died. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information on the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Menchey of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at the Westminster Barrack, 410-386-3034.

Bowen was a junior at the Lancaster Bible College. She played on the women's volleyball team. This past season she was named to the North Easter Athletic Conference All-Conference Second Team. She had a team-high 316 kills and 77 total blocks.

She was also a member of the basketball team. Last season she appeared in 25 games, making two starts and averaging 4.2 rebounds per game.

"Anyone who knew Alyssa as a person and a player knew that she was full of potential," Lancaster Bible Director of Athletics Pete Beers said. "While we don't understand it, we realize her potential for who she was to be has been fulfilled by God. We hurt for her family, friends and teammates, but are confident that she is in heaven and look forward to the day when we will meet again."

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect spelling of Bowen's last name.



