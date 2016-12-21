Reward offered after Carroll County farm house vandalized

WMAR Staff
8:49 AM, Dec 21, 2016
8:50 AM, Dec 21, 2016

Maryland State Police are looking for a group of teenage suspects after an historic farm house was vandalized in Carroll County.

Police said a house from the 1800s, located in the 1000 block of Taneytown Pike in Westminster, was targeted over the course of two days.

Witnesses told police that on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 13, three males broke into the house and were seen leaving on foot. On the second day, a group of five to six teens were seen at the home.

The suspects broke windows, damaged plumbing and electrical fixtures, destroyed a wood banister and spilled paint inside the property. The home was vacant and under renovation at the time of the break-in, according to police.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Corporal James Cooper at 410-386-3001.

