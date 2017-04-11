New cafe for the homeless opens in Carroll County

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 59°
The Salvation Army's Carroll County Service Center is scheduled to open a new soup kitchen Tuesday.
The Brass Hat Café will provide free homemade meals and a personal dining experience for people in need.
You don't have to be on govt assist or homeless to be in need. Brass Hat cafe is for anyone that wants a fresh meal, no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/6SbB2U5TPW— Salvation Army C MD (@SalArmyCM) April 11, 2017
You don't have to be on govt assist or homeless to be in need. Brass Hat cafe is for anyone that wants a fresh meal, no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/6SbB2U5TPW
The Café will be open Monday through Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
If you’d like to be a volunteer, sign up today.
ABC 2 News works for you everywhere!