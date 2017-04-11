New cafe for the homeless opens in Carroll County

The Salvation Army's Carroll County Service Center is scheduled to open a new soup kitchen Tuesday.

The Brass Hat Café will provide free homemade meals and a personal dining experience for people in need.

You don't have to be on govt assist or homeless to be in need. Brass Hat cafe is for anyone that wants a fresh meal, no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/6SbB2U5TPW — Salvation Army C MD (@SalArmyCM) April 11, 2017

The Café will be open Monday through Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

If you’d like to be a volunteer, sign up today.