New cafe for the homeless opens in Carroll County

WMAR Staff
11:41 AM, Apr 11, 2017
The Salvation Army's Carroll County Service Center is scheduled to open a new soup kitchen Tuesday.

The Brass Hat Café will provide free homemade meals and a personal dining experience for people in need.

The Café will be open Monday through Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

If you’d like to be a volunteer, sign up today.

 

 

