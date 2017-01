The Grand Jury of Carroll County determined that there was insufficient evidence to file any criminal charges for the death of a woman who was found in the snow.

Amy Metz, 43, was found dead in the 800 block of Wellesley Court in Hampstead after the blizzard in January 2016. She was found dead in the same block as her home.

"Over the last year, the circumstances surrounding Amy Metz's death were thoroughly investigated by the Carroll County Sheriff's Department and then diligently presented by my office to the Carroll County Grand Jury. We are certainly in agreement with the decision made by the Grand Jury at this time," stated Brian L. DeLeonardo, State's Attorney for Carroll County.

